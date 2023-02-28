Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Open Lending Co. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Open Lending in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 24th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.14. The consensus estimate for Open Lending’s current full-year earnings is $0.51 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Open Lending’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.14). Open Lending had a net margin of 37.10% and a return on equity of 32.02%. The firm had revenue of $26.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Open Lending’s revenue was down 48.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Open Lending from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Open Lending from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Open Lending from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Open Lending from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.89.

Shares of Open Lending stock opened at $7.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $915.68 million, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 16.68, a quick ratio of 16.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Open Lending has a twelve month low of $5.35 and a twelve month high of $21.12.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPRO. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Open Lending during the second quarter worth $118,000. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the 2nd quarter worth about $573,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Open Lending by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 5,276 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Open Lending by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 173,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 24,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP lifted its position in Open Lending by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

