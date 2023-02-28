Analysts Issue Forecasts for Intellia Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Brookline Capital Management issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 23rd. Brookline Capital Management analyst L. Cann expects that the company will earn ($1.54) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Intellia Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.90) per share.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NTLA. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $129.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.28.

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Up 4.4 %

Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $39.39 on Monday. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $32.44 and a 52 week high of $103.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.90.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 909.78%. The firm had revenue of $13.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Intellia Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTLA. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 2,072.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intellia Therapeutics

In related news, CFO Glenn Goddard sold 2,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $90,308.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,182.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 2,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $93,322.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,674.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn Goddard sold 2,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $90,308.67. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,182.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,608 shares of company stock valued at $431,934 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

