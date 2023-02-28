John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.
John B. Sanfilippo & Son Stock Performance
NASDAQ JBSS opened at $90.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.67. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a 12-month low of $67.02 and a 12-month high of $94.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.35.
John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $274.33 million for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 22.90%.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JBSS. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 301.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 38.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 150.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.
John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile
John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nut and nut products through distribution channels. It offers dried fruit based products that are sold under, Fisher nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.
