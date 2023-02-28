John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Stock Performance

NASDAQ JBSS opened at $90.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.67. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a 12-month low of $67.02 and a 12-month high of $94.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.35.

Get John B. Sanfilippo & Son alerts:

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $274.33 million for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 22.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director James J. Sanfilippo sold 2,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $218,535.03. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,958.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director James J. Sanfilippo sold 2,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $218,535.03. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,958.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Sanfilippo sold 6,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $509,867.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,582 shares in the company, valued at $1,446,119.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,079 shares of company stock valued at $1,495,588. 23.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JBSS. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 301.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 38.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 150.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

(Get Rating)

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nut and nut products through distribution channels. It offers dried fruit based products that are sold under, Fisher nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.