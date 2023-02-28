Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Boosted by Analyst

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer boosted their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of McGrath RentCorp in a report released on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.67. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for McGrath RentCorp’s current full-year earnings is $4.60 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for McGrath RentCorp’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.68 EPS.

MGRC has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Sidoti raised shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Shares of MGRC opened at $101.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.75. McGrath RentCorp has a one year low of $73.29 and a one year high of $111.70.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $210.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.16 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 15.02%. McGrath RentCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This is a positive change from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.64%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGRC. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 325.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the third quarter worth $48,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 14.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment operates for its modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

