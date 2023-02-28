StockNews.com Lowers Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

Lamar Advertising Stock Up 1.8 %

LAMR opened at $103.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.43 and a 200 day moving average of $96.16. The company has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 1.40. Lamar Advertising has a 12 month low of $81.10 and a 12 month high of $119.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $535.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.42 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 35.20% and a net margin of 21.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lamar Advertising

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.11%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Castellan Group boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Castellan Group now owns 25,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 98,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 235,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.