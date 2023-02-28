Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Reduced by William Blair

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) – William Blair cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Option Care Health in a report issued on Thursday, February 23rd. William Blair analyst M. Larew now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Option Care Health’s current full-year earnings is $0.90 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Option Care Health’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $30.82 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.16. Option Care Health has a one year low of $24.57 and a one year high of $35.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPCH. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the second quarter worth $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 304.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Option Care Health in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Option Care Health by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm provides infusion therapy and other ancillary healthcare services through a national network of full-service pharmacies. The company contracts with managed care organizations, third-party payers, hospitals, physicians, and other referral sources to provide pharmaceuticals and complex compounded solutions to patients for intravenous delivery in the patients’ homes or other nonhospital settings.

