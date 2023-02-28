Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Louisiana-Pacific Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:LPX)

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report issued on Wednesday, February 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub anticipates that the building manufacturing company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Louisiana-Pacific’s current full-year earnings is $3.46 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Louisiana-Pacific’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LPX. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday. TD Securities reduced their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Down 0.2 %

LPX stock opened at $57.70 on Monday. Louisiana-Pacific has a twelve month low of $48.20 and a twelve month high of $78.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.40 and its 200-day moving average is $59.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.62.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The building manufacturing company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $705.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.37 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 64.50% and a net margin of 26.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share.

Louisiana-Pacific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 6.63%.

Insider Activity at Louisiana-Pacific

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total transaction of $224,259.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,424.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Louisiana-Pacific

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 7,044,909 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $417,059,000 after buying an additional 1,249,003 shares in the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 427.3% during the fourth quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 911,101 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $53,937,000 after purchasing an additional 738,319 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 24.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,311,921 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $205,737,000 after purchasing an additional 655,132 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,576,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 312.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 778,100 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $40,780,000 after acquiring an additional 589,400 shares during the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Louisiana-Pacific

(Get Rating)

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of engineered wood building products for builders, remodelers, and homeowners. It operates through the following segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), South America, and Other. The Siding segment offers engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia under the brands of LP, SmartSide, Trim & Siding LP, SmartSide, and ExpertFinish.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.