Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Overstock.com in a report released on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now expects that the company will earn ($0.17) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.07. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Overstock.com’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Overstock.com’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on OSTK. StockNews.com downgraded Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $42.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Overstock.com currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.57.

Shares of NASDAQ OSTK opened at $19.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Overstock.com has a 1-year low of $17.05 and a 1-year high of $59.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.02 and a 200-day moving average of $23.93. The company has a market capitalization of $906.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.21, a PEG ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 3.40.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). Overstock.com had a positive return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $404.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Overstock.com’s revenue was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Overstock.com news, Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 2,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total transaction of $49,364.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,273.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 25.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,480,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,105,000 after purchasing an additional 905,863 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Overstock.com by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,194,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,123,000 after purchasing an additional 212,866 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,435,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,924,000 after buying an additional 286,609 shares during the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Overstock.com by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,457,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Overstock.com by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,049,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,250,000 after acquiring an additional 24,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

