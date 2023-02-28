TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

TFS Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TFSL opened at $14.42 on Friday. TFS Financial has a 52-week low of $12.45 and a 52-week high of $17.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.73 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.64.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $80.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TFS Financial will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TFS Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at TFS Financial

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.84%. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 389.67%.

In other TFS Financial news, Director Barbara J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $140,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TFS Financial

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in TFS Financial by 55.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,317 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in TFS Financial by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in TFS Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in TFS Financial by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,323,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,972,000 after buying an additional 39,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in TFS Financial by 409.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 11,609 shares during the last quarter. 8.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFS Financial Company Profile

TFS Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail consumer banking services. It offers mortgage lending, deposit gathering, and other insignificant financial services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

