Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Insulet in a research note issued on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Insulet’s current full-year earnings is $1.03 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Insulet’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

PODD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler raised Insulet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $235.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Insulet from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on Insulet from $270.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Insulet from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Insulet from $285.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.82.

Insulet Stock Down 4.2 %

PODD stock opened at $281.94 on Monday. Insulet has a fifty-two week low of $181.00 and a fifty-two week high of $320.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $293.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.98. The company has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,699.00 and a beta of 0.74.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.31. Insulet had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $369.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Insulet’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Insulet

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PODD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Insulet by 5.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Insulet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,140,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Insulet by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,390 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insulet

In related news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.88, for a total value of $4,228,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,789 shares in the company, valued at $4,168,723.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

