Brookline Capital Management Comments on Moderna, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Brookline Capital Management issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Moderna in a report released on Thursday, February 23rd. Brookline Capital Management analyst L. Cann expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.76) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Moderna’s current full-year earnings is $0.59 per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for Moderna’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($2.03) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.03 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $20.23 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $26.25 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $76.03 EPS.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.66 by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 46.34% and a net margin of 43.41%. The business’s revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $11.29 EPS.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Moderna from $214.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Moderna from $160.00 to $182.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on Moderna from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Moderna from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.31.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $138.27 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $180.83 and its 200 day moving average is $161.48. Moderna has a fifty-two week low of $115.03 and a fifty-two week high of $217.25. The company has a market capitalization of $53.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.73.

In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total value of $1,603,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,197,209 shares in the company, valued at $352,322,463.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.90, for a total transaction of $40,155.50. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,627,693 shares in the company, valued at $266,778,882.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total value of $1,603,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,197,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,322,463.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 446,245 shares of company stock worth $81,719,776 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 7.5% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Moderna by 8.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 5.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 987,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,121,000 after buying an additional 47,755 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 12.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 41.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,019,000 after buying an additional 17,031 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

