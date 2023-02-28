Brokers Set Expectations for Planet Fitness, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:PLNT)

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Planet Fitness in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.45. The consensus estimate for Planet Fitness’ current full-year earnings is $2.20 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Planet Fitness’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Planet Fitness from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Cowen lifted their price target on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.62.

Planet Fitness Price Performance

NYSE:PLNT opened at $80.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.79, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.90. Planet Fitness has a one year low of $54.15 and a one year high of $88.31.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 64.13%. The business had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Planet Fitness

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Planet Fitness by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,723,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,985,000 after purchasing an additional 80,705 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,021,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,200,000 after acquiring an additional 190,817 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,520,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,257,000 after purchasing an additional 288,762 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,063,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,576,000 after acquiring an additional 48,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Planet Fitness by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,017,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,696,000 after purchasing an additional 534,869 shares during the period. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.