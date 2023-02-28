Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Perdoceo Education Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Perdoceo Education in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 24th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Perdoceo Education’s current full-year earnings is $1.74 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Perdoceo Education’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet raised Perdoceo Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Perdoceo Education Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRDO opened at $13.66 on Monday. Perdoceo Education has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $15.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $917.68 million, a PE ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.90.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $176.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Perdoceo Education

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRDO. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Perdoceo Education by 221.2% in the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 2,489,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,217,000 after buying an additional 1,714,494 shares during the period. Clifford Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Perdoceo Education during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,004,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Perdoceo Education by 10.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,332,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,624,000 after acquiring an additional 409,013 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Perdoceo Education by 229.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 514,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,062,000 after acquiring an additional 358,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Perdoceo Education by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,965,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,495,000 after purchasing an additional 315,918 shares in the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Perdoceo Education

In other news, SVP John Robert Kline sold 10,000 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $147,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 151,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,490.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

Further Reading

