Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Receives $304.57 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $304.57.

Several analysts have commented on MURGY shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €330.00 ($351.06) to €350.00 ($372.34) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €306.00 ($325.53) to €316.00 ($336.17) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €270.00 ($287.23) to €290.00 ($308.51) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €278.00 ($295.74) to €320.00 ($340.43) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Get Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München alerts:

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:MURGY opened at $33.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.45 and its 200 day moving average is $29.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a fifty-two week low of $21.21 and a fifty-two week high of $36.56.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Company Profile

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft AG engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; EGRO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International. The Life and Health Reinsurance segment includes global life and health reinsurance business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.