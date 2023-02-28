Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Intellia Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Intellia Therapeutics in a research report issued on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.36) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Intellia Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.90) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.45) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.58) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.62) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.28.

Intellia Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NTLA opened at $39.39 on Monday. Intellia Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $32.44 and a fifty-two week high of $103.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.40 and its 200-day moving average is $48.47.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.40). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 909.78% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The company had revenue of $13.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.09) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intellia Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTLA. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 54.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 13,209 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 98,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,140,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 47.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 11.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $307,000. Institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 2,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $93,322.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,674.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Glenn Goddard sold 2,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $90,308.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,404 shares in the company, valued at $573,182.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 2,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $93,322.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,674.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,608 shares of company stock valued at $431,934 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

Further Reading

