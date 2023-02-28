NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on NV5 Global from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

NASDAQ NVEE opened at $106.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.67 and its 200 day moving average is $135.78. NV5 Global has a twelve month low of $95.51 and a twelve month high of $154.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.13.

In other NV5 Global news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 6,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.75, for a total value of $982,153.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 71,696 shares in the company, valued at $10,091,212. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 10,000 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.23, for a total value of $1,322,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 506,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,938,660.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 6,978 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.75, for a total value of $982,153.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 71,696 shares in the company, valued at $10,091,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,978 shares of company stock worth $3,586,954 over the last quarter. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVEE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in NV5 Global during the second quarter worth $38,000. Cutler Group LLC CA lifted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

