NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.
Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on NV5 Global from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday.
NV5 Global Trading Down 0.9 %
NASDAQ NVEE opened at $106.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.67 and its 200 day moving average is $135.78. NV5 Global has a twelve month low of $95.51 and a twelve month high of $154.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.13.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NV5 Global
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVEE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in NV5 Global during the second quarter worth $38,000. Cutler Group LLC CA lifted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.
NV5 Global Company Profile
NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NV5 Global (NVEE)
- Reserve Your Spot With These Hotels The Analysts Support
- Cruise Line Stocks Still Have Some Choppy Waters to Navigate
- Four Vegan Food Stocks Performing Beyond the Norm
- Ocean Interest Electrifies Fisker Stock
- Is Freshpet Ready For A Fresh Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.