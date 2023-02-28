Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Planet Fitness, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:PLNT)

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Planet Fitness in a research note issued on Friday, February 24th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser forecasts that the company will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Planet Fitness’ current full-year earnings is $2.20 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Planet Fitness’ FY2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.48 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 64.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share.

Planet Fitness Stock Performance

PLNT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on Planet Fitness from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.62.

Shares of PLNT stock opened at $80.49 on Monday. Planet Fitness has a fifty-two week low of $54.15 and a fifty-two week high of $88.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 144.7% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 58.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 23.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 357.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

