Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $76.33.

Merit Medical Systems Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MMSI opened at $70.38 on Friday. Merit Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $50.46 and a 12 month high of $76.14. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $293.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.14 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 6.47%. Merit Medical Systems’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 6.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,704,654 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $548,409,000 after purchasing an additional 617,129 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,702,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,247,657 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,110,000 after acquiring an additional 508,234 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 875,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $61,834,000 after acquiring an additional 456,031 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 6.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,700,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $378,653,000 after acquiring an additional 377,858 shares during the period. 95.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

