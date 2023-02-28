Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Universal Display in a report issued on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Yang now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $0.88 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.82. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Universal Display’s current full-year earnings is $3.86 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Universal Display’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.69 EPS.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $169.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.97 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 34.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna raised shares of Universal Display from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $185.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Universal Display from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Universal Display from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.40.

Shares of NASDAQ OLED opened at $136.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.71. Universal Display has a 1 year low of $89.41 and a 1 year high of $176.41. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 35,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,860,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones, portable media devices, tablets, laptop computers and televisions, and specialty and general lighting products.

