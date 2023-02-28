Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($4.26) Per Share (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 24th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($4.26) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($16.96) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($4.29) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($4.51) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($4.77) EPS.

MDGL has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $312.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $178.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Cowen upped their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $129.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.00.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of MDGL opened at $271.62 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $285.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.76 and a beta of -0.52. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $57.15 and a 52-week high of $315.45.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.61) by ($0.37).

Insider Transactions at Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

In other news, SVP Brian Joseph Lynch sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.18, for a total value of $1,919,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Brian Joseph Lynch sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.18, for a total transaction of $1,919,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard S. Levy sold 22,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total value of $6,592,650.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,667,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,489 shares of company stock worth $20,414,070 in the last three months. 24.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 58.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

Further Reading

