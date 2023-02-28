Barrington Research Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Barrington Research reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Option Care Health in a report issued on Friday, February 24th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Option Care Health’s current full-year earnings is $0.90 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Option Care Health’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Option Care Health in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Option Care Health Trading Down 0.3 %

OPCH stock opened at $30.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.16. Option Care Health has a 1-year low of $24.57 and a 1-year high of $35.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 3.82%. Option Care Health’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Option Care Health

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Option Care Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,258,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Option Care Health by 304.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Option Care Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm provides infusion therapy and other ancillary healthcare services through a national network of full-service pharmacies. The company contracts with managed care organizations, third-party payers, hospitals, physicians, and other referral sources to provide pharmaceuticals and complex compounded solutions to patients for intravenous delivery in the patients’ homes or other nonhospital settings.

Featured Articles

