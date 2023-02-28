Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Intellia Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Intellia Therapeutics in a research report issued on Friday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.37) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Intellia Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.90) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.41) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.53) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.51) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.40). The business had revenue of $13.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 909.78%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.09) EPS.

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Up 4.4 %

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $129.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $124.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intellia Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.28.

NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $39.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.90. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $32.44 and a 52-week high of $103.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intellia Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTLA. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. 85.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Intellia Therapeutics

In related news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 6,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $248,302.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 766,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,533,558.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Glenn Goddard sold 2,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $90,308.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,182.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John M. Leonard sold 6,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $248,302.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,533,558.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,608 shares of company stock valued at $431,934 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

