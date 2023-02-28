Manhattan Associates, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share (NASDAQ:MANH)

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Manhattan Associates in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria expects that the software maker will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Manhattan Associates’ current full-year earnings is $1.88 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Manhattan Associates’ FY2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $161.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Manhattan Associates Trading Up 0.8 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manhattan Associates

Shares of NASDAQ MANH opened at $144.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.42 and a 200 day moving average of $130.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.82 and a beta of 1.64. Manhattan Associates has a 12-month low of $106.02 and a 12-month high of $158.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MANH. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 360,660 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,332,000 after purchasing an additional 168,100 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, abrdn plc raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 23,498 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the period. 96.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 42,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $6,147,339.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,422 shares in the company, valued at $29,877,064.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.



