Manhattan Associates, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share (NASDAQ:MANH)

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Manhattan Associates in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria expects that the software maker will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Manhattan Associates’ current full-year earnings is $1.88 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Manhattan Associates’ FY2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.20 EPS.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $161.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MANH. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 360,660 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,332,000 after purchasing an additional 168,100 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, abrdn plc raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 23,498 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the period. 96.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 42,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $6,147,339.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,422 shares in the company, valued at $29,877,064.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.
Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
