Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Receives $17.44 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the forty analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Twenty-eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.44.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LYFT shares. Northcoast Research lowered Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Lyft from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $12.50 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Lyft from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Lyft from $23.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.
Insider Buying and Selling at Lyft
In related news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 1,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $30,402.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,451.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $10.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.68. Lyft has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $40.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.
Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.
