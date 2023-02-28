Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Receives $17.44 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the forty analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Twenty-eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.44.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LYFT shares. Northcoast Research lowered Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Lyft from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $12.50 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Lyft from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Lyft from $23.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

In related news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 1,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $30,402.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,451.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in Lyft by 206.5% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 115,109 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 77,550 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 50,292 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 7,484 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Lyft by 567.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,648 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 13,304 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Lyft by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,440 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 11,053 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the third quarter worth $161,000. 79.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $10.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.68. Lyft has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $40.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

