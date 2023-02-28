Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Receives $51.83 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.83.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Focus Financial Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James cut shares of Focus Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Focus Financial Partners

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FOCS. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,294,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,508,000 after purchasing an additional 465,460 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 69,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Focus Financial Partners by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 24,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 12,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Focus Financial Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FOCS opened at $51.75 on Friday. Focus Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $30.27 and a fifty-two week high of $52.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.50, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.36.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $547.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.34 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

