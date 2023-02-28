TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Receives $10.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on TRTX shares. BTIG Research cut TPG RE Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TPG RE Finance Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James cut their price objective on TPG RE Finance Trust from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on TPG RE Finance Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TPG RE Finance Trust

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRTX. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 164.0% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 31,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 19,443 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 40,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 15,269 shares during the last quarter. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC now owns 409,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after buying an additional 5,228 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 313,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after buying an additional 12,514 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TRTX opened at $8.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.01. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $6.31 and a 52 week high of $12.13. The company has a market capitalization of $662.63 million, a P/E ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 151.81 and a current ratio of 151.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.21%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is presently -100.00%.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

