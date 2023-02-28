Brokerages Set Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Target Price at $30.40

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.40.

BE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bloom Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Bloom Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 3,187 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $70,592.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,303,179.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 3,187 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $70,592.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,303,179.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 11,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total transaction of $245,430.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 463,353 shares in the company, valued at $10,189,132.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 143,990 shares of company stock worth $3,271,733. Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Bloom Energy by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 1.7% in the third quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 34,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 57,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 48,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

BE opened at $21.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.03. Bloom Energy has a 1-year low of $11.47 and a 1-year high of $31.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 194.49% and a negative net margin of 25.14%. The firm had revenue of $462.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Bloom Energy will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bloom Energy

(Get Rating)

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

See Also

