Analysts Set Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Price Target at $53.00

Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TENB. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Tenable from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Tenable from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Tenable from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Tenable from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Tenable from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Tenable Trading Up 0.5 %

TENB opened at $43.76 on Friday. Tenable has a 12 month low of $28.80 and a 12 month high of $63.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.72 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Activity at Tenable

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Tenable had a negative return on equity of 31.69% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $184.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tenable will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 3,291 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $141,118.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,228 shares in the company, valued at $6,827,696.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 3,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $141,118.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,827,696.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 1,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $84,216.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 167,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,163,404.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,635 shares of company stock valued at $1,022,036. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TENB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Tenable during the first quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Tenable during the third quarter worth $54,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 590.7% during the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

Featured Stories

