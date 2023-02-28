Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.11.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Cinemark from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cinemark from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Cinemark Trading Up 5.0 %

NYSE:CNK opened at $13.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79. Cinemark has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $19.76. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -5.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.48). Cinemark had a negative net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 84.89%. The business had revenue of $599.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cinemark will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Enrique Senior sold 35,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $437,123.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,214.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cinemark

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 78,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the third quarter worth approximately $621,000. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Cinemark by 17.4% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 19,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cinemark by 10.0% during the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 3,958,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,460,000 after buying an additional 359,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solus Alternative Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the second quarter worth approximately $3,449,000. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cinemark

(Get Rating)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibitions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.