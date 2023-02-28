Analysts Set SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Price Target at $115.18

Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $115.18.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oddo Bhf cut SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on SAP from €130.00 ($138.30) to €135.00 ($143.62) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded SAP from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen upped their price objective on SAP from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays upgraded SAP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $136.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SAP

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SAP by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,759 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SAP during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter worth about $663,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in SAP by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,253 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in SAP by 7,585.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 362,234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,379,000 after acquiring an additional 357,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

SAP Stock Performance

SAP Company Profile

NYSE:SAP opened at $115.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.04. SAP has a twelve month low of $78.22 and a twelve month high of $123.28. The stock has a market cap of $135.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.89, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.

