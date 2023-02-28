Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.67.
Separately, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Weave Communications in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weave Communications
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Weave Communications by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Weave Communications by 535.1% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weave Communications by 236.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Weave Communications by 443.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 6,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Weave Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 63.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Weave Communications Stock Performance
About Weave Communications
Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.
