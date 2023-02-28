Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Price Target to C$17.00

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on INE. TD Securities raised shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$19.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy to C$22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$19.95.

Shares of INE stock opened at C$14.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.91 and its 200-day moving average price is C$16.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 345.86. The stock has a market cap of C$2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.67, a PEG ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.34. Innergex Renewable Energy has a twelve month low of C$13.53 and a twelve month high of C$20.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -800.00%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

