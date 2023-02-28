Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Given New C$19.00 Price Target at CIBC

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by CIBC from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on INE. CSFB increased their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. TD Securities upgraded shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$19.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy to C$22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$19.95.

Innergex Renewable Energy Stock Performance

TSE INE opened at C$14.28 on Friday. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 1 year low of C$13.53 and a 1 year high of C$20.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 345.86, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -158.67, a P/E/G ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$16.81.

Innergex Renewable Energy Dividend Announcement

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -800.00%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

