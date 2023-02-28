BMO Capital Markets Lowers Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Price Target to C$5.50

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Tricon Residential to C$14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$6.50 to C$5.75 in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$13.11.

Tricon Residential Stock Down 0.8 %

TCN stock opened at C$11.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.98. Tricon Residential has a fifty-two week low of C$9.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.96. The stock has a market cap of C$3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.32.

Tricon Residential Increases Dividend

Tricon Residential Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, January 15th were issued a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is a boost from Tricon Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.20%.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

Featured Stories

