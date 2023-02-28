Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) PT Raised to C$37.00

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Quebecor from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Quebecor Trading Down 0.4 %

Quebecor stock opened at C$32.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$31.15 and a 200 day moving average price of C$28.48. Quebecor has a 52 week low of C$23.85 and a 52 week high of C$32.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 460.07.

Quebecor Company Profile

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

