Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) Given New C$38.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$39.00 to C$38.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on JWEL. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$46.00 to C$41.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$45.00 to C$42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jamieson Wellness has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$42.84.

Jamieson Wellness Stock Down 2.5 %

Jamieson Wellness stock opened at C$32.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$35.91 and a 200-day moving average price of C$35.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 0.34. Jamieson Wellness has a twelve month low of C$31.62 and a twelve month high of C$38.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.14.

Jamieson Wellness Announces Dividend

Jamieson Wellness Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Jamieson Wellness’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

