Stelco (TSE:STLC) PT Raised to C$63.00

Stelco (TSE:STLC – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Cormark from C$59.50 to C$63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of Stelco from C$43.25 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Stelco from C$45.50 to C$57.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Stelco from C$36.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Stelco from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Stelco from C$49.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stelco currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$55.22.

Shares of TSE STLC opened at C$52.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 3.59, a PEG ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$49.59 and a 200 day moving average of C$42.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.28, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.98. Stelco has a one year low of C$30.20 and a one year high of C$56.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Stelco’s payout ratio is 11.48%.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

