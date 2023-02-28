Scotiabank Raises Stelco (TSE:STLC) Price Target to C$57.00

Stelco (TSE:STLC – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$45.50 to C$57.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

STLC has been the subject of several other reports. Eight Capital downgraded shares of Stelco from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a C$43.25 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$49.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Stelco from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$36.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$55.22.

TSE:STLC opened at C$52.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$49.59 and a 200-day moving average of C$42.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.59, a PEG ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.43. Stelco has a 52 week low of C$30.20 and a 52 week high of C$56.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.28, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Stelco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.48%.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

