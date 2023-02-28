Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Given New C$9.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

LUN has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Lundin Mining from C$8.75 to C$9.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. CSFB lifted their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$8.25 to C$10.25 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Haywood Securities lifted their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$13.08.

TSE LUN opened at C$8.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Lundin Mining has a twelve month low of C$6.24 and a twelve month high of C$14.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$9.05 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is currently 47.37%.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

