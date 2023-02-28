Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) Price Target to C$41.00

Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on JWEL. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$39.00 to C$38.50 in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$46.00 to C$41.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jamieson Wellness has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$42.84.

Jamieson Wellness Stock Performance

Shares of JWEL stock opened at C$32.67 on Friday. Jamieson Wellness has a 1-year low of C$31.62 and a 1-year high of C$38.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$35.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$35.07.

Jamieson Wellness Dividend Announcement

About Jamieson Wellness

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Jamieson Wellness’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.20%.

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

