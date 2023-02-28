TransAlta (TSE:TA) Given New C$16.50 Price Target at TD Securities

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Rating) (NYSE:TAC) had its price target decreased by TD Securities from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares decreased their price target on TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. CIBC reduced their price objective on TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their target price on TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TransAlta has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$15.94.

TransAlta Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of TA stock opened at C$11.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.81, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.29. TransAlta has a twelve month low of C$10.52 and a twelve month high of C$15.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,117.00, a PEG ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.07.

TransAlta Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at TransAlta

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,200.00%.

In related news, Director John Harry Kousinioris sold 112,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.98, for a total value of C$1,345,030.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 281,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,369,566.68. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

