Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX) PT Lowered to C$14.00 at CIBC

Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by CIBC from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

VGCX has been the subject of several other reports. Pi Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Victoria Gold from C$16.25 to C$17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Victoria Gold from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday.

Shares of VGCX opened at C$8.24 on Friday. Victoria Gold has a one year low of C$6.56 and a one year high of C$18.90. The company has a market cap of C$531.15 million, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.90, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.19.

Victoria Gold Corp. acquires, operates, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive-Shamrock Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

