Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) Price Target Raised to C$13.00

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$12.75 to C$13.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on OBE. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Obsidian Energy from C$16.00 to C$13.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Obsidian Energy from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Obsidian Energy Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of TSE:OBE opened at C$9.89 on Friday. Obsidian Energy has a 12-month low of C$7.76 and a 12-month high of C$15.67. The stock has a market cap of C$815.33 million, a PE ratio of 3.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 2.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$8.71 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.64.

Obsidian Energy Company Profile

Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

