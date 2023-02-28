TransAlta (TSE:TA) PT Lowered to C$14.00 at Scotiabank

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Rating) (NYSE:TAC) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TA. CSFB cut TransAlta from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$17.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. TD Securities decreased their price objective on TransAlta from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. National Bankshares raised TransAlta from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price objective on TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$15.94.

TransAlta Stock Performance

Shares of TA opened at C$11.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$12.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.30. TransAlta has a one year low of C$10.52 and a one year high of C$15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.81, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of C$3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,117.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.07.

TransAlta Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,200.00%.

In other news, Director John Harry Kousinioris sold 112,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.98, for a total value of C$1,345,030.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 281,266 shares in the company, valued at C$3,369,566.68. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

