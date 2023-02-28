Noranda Income Fund (TSE:NIF.UN) Price Target Increased to C$1.98 by Analysts at TD Securities

Posted by on Feb 28th, 2023

Noranda Income Fund (TSE:NIF.UNGet Rating) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$1.42 to C$1.98 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a tender rating on the stock.

Noranda Income Fund Price Performance

NIF.UN stock opened at C$1.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.05. Noranda Income Fund has a 52 week low of C$0.26 and a 52 week high of C$1.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$73.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.58.

Noranda Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Noranda Income Fund operates as an income trust. The company owns electrolytic zinc processing facility and ancillary assets located in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, Québec that produces refined zinc metal and various by-products from zinc concentrate. Its products include jumbo zinc, a product customized with alloy for steel customers to enhance the productivity of galvanizing lines; zinc shot, a product that is used to produce electro-galvanized steel for the car industry; and granulated zinc that is used in the production of fertilizers and reagents for the pulp and paper industry.

