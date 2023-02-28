Noranda Income Fund (TSE:NIF.UN) Price Target Increased to C$1.98 by Analysts at TD Securities

Noranda Income Fund (TSE:NIF.UN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$1.42 to C$1.98 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a tender rating on the stock.
Noranda Income Fund Price Performance
NIF.UN stock opened at C$1.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.05. Noranda Income Fund has a 52 week low of C$0.26 and a 52 week high of C$1.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$73.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.58.
Noranda Income Fund Company Profile
