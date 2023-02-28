Janney Montgomery Scott Begins Coverage on AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $58.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of AMERISAFE from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Shares of AMERISAFE stock opened at $53.70 on Friday. AMERISAFE has a 1 year low of $44.72 and a 1 year high of $60.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.99.

AMERISAFE ( NASDAQ:AMSF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $79.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.59 million. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 16.12%. As a group, research analysts expect that AMERISAFE will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from AMERISAFE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is 43.06%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in AMERISAFE by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in AMERISAFE by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 13,969 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in AMERISAFE by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in AMERISAFE by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in AMERISAFE by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 20,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 97.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focuses on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

