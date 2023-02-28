BP (LON:BP) Price Target Increased to GBX 585 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BP (LON:BP – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 540 ($6.52) to GBX 585 ($7.06) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BP. Berenberg Bank cut shares of BP to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 560 ($6.76) to GBX 590 ($7.12) in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of BP from GBX 527 ($6.36) to GBX 549 ($6.62) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of BP from GBX 700 ($8.45) to GBX 1,000 ($12.07) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of BP in a research note on Saturday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of BP from GBX 550 ($6.64) to GBX 650 ($7.84) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 598.63 ($7.22).

Get BP alerts:

BP Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of BP stock opened at GBX 558.20 ($6.74) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 499.36 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 475. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.87. BP has a twelve month low of GBX 341.60 ($4.12) and a twelve month high of GBX 570.57 ($6.89). The stock has a market cap of £100.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.64.

BP Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This is a boost from BP’s previous dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -27.97%.

In related news, insider Murray Auchincloss acquired 78 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 479 ($5.78) per share, for a total transaction of £373.62 ($450.85). In related news, insider Murray Auchincloss acquired 78 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 479 ($5.78) per share, for a total transaction of £373.62 ($450.85). Also, insider Bernard Looney bought 68 shares of BP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 462 ($5.57) per share, with a total value of £314.16 ($379.10). Insiders purchased 213 shares of company stock worth $105,360 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About BP

(Get Rating)

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.