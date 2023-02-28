American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Price Target Raised to $96.00

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Cfra from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Cfra currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America cut American Electric Power from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Mizuho dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Electric Power from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut American Electric Power from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $101.00.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ AEP opened at $90.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.56. American Electric Power has a 1-year low of $80.30 and a 1-year high of $105.60.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that American Electric Power will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Electric Power

In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $90,751.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,099.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $90,751.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,099.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 51,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total value of $4,564,480.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,838,843.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,013 shares of company stock valued at $5,643,465 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth $895,000. Cascade Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth $252,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in American Electric Power by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 7,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in American Electric Power by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,827,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,034,000 after buying an additional 721,058 shares during the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.