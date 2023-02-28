Barclays Lowers Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target to $225.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $257.00 to $225.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $242.00 to $236.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $237.43.

Autodesk Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $196.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.44 billion, a PE ratio of 52.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Autodesk has a one year low of $163.20 and a one year high of $235.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $204.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.16.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 105.43%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to repurchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total transaction of $77,090.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at $601,458.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $77,354.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,236.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total transaction of $77,090.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,458.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,564 shares of company stock worth $512,444. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Autodesk by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 326 shares of the software company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. grew its stake in Autodesk by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 14,021 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the software company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Autodesk by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the software company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

