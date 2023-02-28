Mizuho Increases ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Price Target to $260.00

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ANSS. TheStreet upgraded ANSYS from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on ANSYS from $305.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on ANSYS from $319.00 to $274.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on ANSYS from $260.00 to $248.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on ANSYS from $200.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $286.25.

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $295.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $258.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.43. ANSYS has a one year low of $194.23 and a one year high of $333.83.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.29. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 25.35%. The firm had revenue of $694.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that ANSYS will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total transaction of $3,033,799.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,719,883.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 927.3% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 177.1% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 133 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 106.1% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

